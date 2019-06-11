Kylie Jenner Hosts Hot Pink Bikini Pool Party, and Fans Are Weighing In

Kylie Jenner — and the entire Kardashian/Jenner crew, honestly — is known for throwing lavish parties for those close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star.

The makeup mogul threw her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou another fancy bash, but on a smaller scale this time. She and her girlfriends were soaking up the sun in their summer bikinis and thankfully, Jenner shared their fun for all the world to see on her Instagram account.

She started the fun-filled photo posts off with a black and white picture of she and Karanikolaou mentioning, “9 years later and you’re still a real one.”

She then followed that up with a series of hot pink bakini photos taken at her mom Kris Jenner’s vacation home.

Jenner then shared a sweet photo of her kissing Stormi on the cheek, right after a candid photo of the girls on a pool float.

The sweet photo features her gal pal Yris Palmer and her daughter Ayla.

She continued to share the party with her 137 million followers and ended with a sweet one.

Fans couldn’t seem to get enough with one posting, “You guys are so cute.”

Another onlooker wrote, “Adorable,” with someone else posting, “Have fun babes.”

It wasn’t all fun in the sun though. Jenner was the topic of a heated debate after throwing her friend a Handmaid’s Tale-themed party the night before.

Some fans showed their concern with the reality star that she may have been glorifying a world that enslaves women at such a sensitive time when laws are being passed to limit women’s reproductive rights.

The Handmaid’s Tale is a story about the new country Gilead taking over the United States and forcing women into one of seven roles — wives, aunts, marthas, handmaids, econowives, unwomen and jezebels.