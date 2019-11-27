Kylie Jenner Gifts Best Friend Stassie Karanikolaou a Diamond Pinky Ring

Kylie Jenner is already spoiling her new bestie with lavish gifts, including a new pinky ring! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just dropped a few stacks on Stassie Karanikolaou and she took to Instagram to show it off. The two were inside a private box at the Los Angeles Clippers game when Karanikolaou shared a video that started with Jenner on screen as she tilted down to show off her huge rock. She wrote, “[Kylie] you shouldn’t have.”

View this post on Instagram Game night 🏀 A post shared by Kylie Jenner Stories 👻🎶 (@kyliejennersnapsongs) on Nov 23, 2019 at 12:53am PST

This isn’t the first time Jenner has spent some serious cash on her long time friend. Back in June, the billionaire mogul gave her a birthday bash filled with bottle service and poolside hangs, along with a “Handsmaid’s Tale” themed party.

Jenner has flaunted her new BFF ever since her former best friend Jordyn Woods hooked up with sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson. At the time, the NBA player and Good American founder were trying to work things out after the first cheating scandal, which took place at the same time Kardashian gave birth to their child, True Thompson. Thompson was seen out with other women and news broke just before she gave birth. Then, back in February, the Cavaliers player and Woods were seen out at an after party in the Hollywood Hills where she was seen getting a little too close to him. Witnesses at the party informed Kardashian of what was going on and when she confronted the long-time family friend about it, Woods avoided answering for a while.

Not long after the scandal, Woods then went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook live show Red Table Talk to confess what had happened. Since then, it tore Woods and Jenner apart, but it also put the mom-of-one in a bind because that was her best friend for so long, yet, she wasn’t going to side with anyone other than her sister.

Now, Jenner has been surrounding herself with a new crew. Sources close to Jenner revealed that she had been a little dependent on Woods and was glad to be out making new friends. At the same time, Jenner still has to be careful with who she surrounds herself with, so it seems as though she’s still staying close to home with Karanikolaou as her best friend now.