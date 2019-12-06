Kylie Jenner Makes ‘Frozen’ Dig at Elsa in New Holiday Snow Photos

Kylie Jenner is currently out of office, spending the early days of December in a very seasonally appropriate location. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is on vacation in a wintry wonderland with her friend Yris Palmer, and Jenner’s Instagram feed is currently led by a number of posts of the makeup mogul modeling her best winter wear. In a Thursday post of herself standing in the snow and wearing a white bodysuit with a Chanel muffler and fur bracelets, Jenner challenged the queen of winter herself, Elsa from Disney’s Frozen, captioning her snaps, “Elsa who?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Dec 5, 2019 at 3:12pm PST

She also used the post to promote Kylie Cosmetics’ products, which she encouraged her fans to purchase by sharing a shoppable link for the lip gloss she was wearing along with her jumpsuit from Naked Wardrobe, two rabbit fur Chanel bracelets, a matching muffler and silver Chanel earrings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner continued the Chanel theme with a second all-black outfit that consisted of leather pants, a black ribbed turtleneck, black lambskin elbow-length Chanel gloves and black Chanel earmuffs. This time, she posed indoors in what looks like a log cabin-inspired venue, captioning to her fans “Cheers” and asking whether they prefer white or red wine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Dec 5, 2019 at 5:11pm PST

On Friday, the 22-year-old brought another designer into the mix, sharing a photo of herself posing by a fireplace in a full Fendi snowsuit complete with a large puffer jacket with a fur hood, leggings and snow boots.

“baby it’s cold outside,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Dec 6, 2019 at 9:21am PST

Jenner’s Instagram Story gave her followers a look at even more snow gear, with one photo featuring a table full of Chanel gloves, earmuffs, muffs and ski goggles, Prada boots, Fendi moon boots and Fendi goggles. The reality star also got into the Christmas spirit with a video of a table of gingerbread house decorating kits.

The makeup mogul’s snowy vacation comes shortly after she traveled to Palm Springs for Thanksgiving, where she spent time with ex Travis Scott. The two share 2-year-old daughter Stormi and were spotted together at a Palm Springs casino.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin