Kylie Jenner Caught Celebrating and Flipping off Camera in New Video

Kylie Jenner is seen making an obscene gesture while hanging out backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. The 20-year-old is featured in a video shared by rapper French Montana and is shown mid-laugh flipping off the camera.

The video begins with the “Unforgettable” artist preparing to take the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Jenner, who is wearing a casual t-shirt, is standing behind French Montana as she playfully flips off the camera before turning back around.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Life of Kylie star was in attendance to support her boyfriend, Travis Scott, who took the stage alongside Chance The Rapper, Demi Lovato and Montana.

Jenner and Scott are reportedly expecting their first child and that she is “at least four months along,” according to Us Weekly.

Even though the Lip Kit creator has yet to speak out about the news herself, Caitlyn Jenner’s rep confirmed Kylie’s pregnancy on Monday.

When asked about the time that Caitlyn learned of Kylie’s pregnancy, the former Olympian’s rep told The Sun, “All I can tell you is that it was some time ago.”

Since the news first surfaced last week that Kylie was expecting, she has taken to social media on a handful of occasions. However, she has only teased pictures of her rumored “baby bump.”

One image shows the social media starlet to show off a small glimpse at her tummy while posing with her BFF, Jordyn Woods. The image made it difficult to tell whether or not her baby bump was present. The other pic shows Kylie and her pals sporting white bathrobes in a what appears to be a lavish spa setting.

On Sunday, she also posted a handful of pics from Woods’ birthday bash. Once again, Kylie teased a look at her stomach. See the pics here.