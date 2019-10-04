Kylie Jenner Fan’s Travis Scott ‘Was Still Cheating’ Roses Video Thread Goes Viral

Kylie Jenner fans aren’t buying reports that she and Travis Scott simply “fell out of love” ahead of their breakup, and are insisting that the Astroworld rapper cheated on the Kylie Cosmetics founder throughout their relationship.

Some took to Twitter to share their conspiracy theories, fueled by a rumor that Scott cheated with Instagam model Rojean Kar, aka YungSweetRo. One post resurrected an old Instagram Story Jenner shared on her 22nd birthday in which Travis covered the foyer of her mansion in rose petals, sending a note that said “We’re just getting started.” In the tweet that has gone viral, the Twitter user warned against trusting cheaters.

But after taking her Instagram private, Rojean reportedly denied the cheating rumors, according to E! News.

Travis did all of this and was still cheating…pls pls pls ladies never trust these men pic.twitter.com/GVcErlnZfp — jaz (@IMJAZK) October 3, 2019

“We’Re jUsT gEtTiNg StArTeD” yeah for the fucking lies — jaz (@IMJAZK) October 3, 2019

“None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you,” Rojean wrote.

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that the cheating rumors are a reach, saying, “Any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false and press should really report on facts rather than rumors and speculation.”

Earlier this week, sources told E! News that Jenner and Scott were “taking space apart” but that “it’s not a firm split” and that they “aren’t officially calling it quits on their relationship.”

The two reportedly started “fighting again” over “ridiculous things,” with the source adding that “kylie can be very skeptical about Travis,” who has been “stressed with dropping new music.”

Jenner took to Twitter to officially acknowledge the split, writing on Thursday that “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is [1-year-old daughter] Stormi.”

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

“Our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she wrote, also denying rumors that she was rekindling the flame with ex-boyfriend Tyga following video footage of her driving her car to his music studio in the early hours of the morning.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she tweeted. “There was no ‘2 am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”