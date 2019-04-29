Kylie Jenner Fans Spotted Her Twitter Header Photo Change, Removing Jordyn Woods

Time to switch it up. Kylie Jenner fans noticed on Monday that the makeup mogul switched up her Twitter header photo, removing the one of her and estranged best friend Jordyn Woods in the process.

Jenner, 21, previously used a promo photo from her and Woods’ Kylie Cosmetics collaboration for the Twitter cover photo, but removed it and replaced it with a closeup solo shot to promote her new Kylie Cosmetics Kybrow collection, which features several new eyebrow products.

The photo swap comes more than a month after Woods, 21, admitted to kissing Jenner’s older sister Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at a house party in Los Angeles. Many members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kardashian, unfollowed Woods on social media, but Jenner currently still follows her.

Monday’s new photo comes shortly after Kardashian, 34, subtly shaded Woods on her Instagram Stories, where she has recently taken to posting cryptic quotes. The Good American founder shared a quote on Monday that read, “A moment of silence for those who hate us but can’t unfriend us because they are afraid of not knowing what’s happening in our lives.” Kardashian unfollowed Woods on Instagram following the scandal, but Woods still follows Kardashian.

Jenner and Woods were best friends for over a decade, ever since Jenner and her family moved to Calabasas. She and Woods grew up together and Woods even lived in Jenner’s home before the scandal this year. She has since moved out of the mansion.

A few days after news of the scandal hit, fans noticed that Kylie Cosmetics’ Jordy Lip Kit, which was named after Woods, was discounted significantly on the company’s website. Fans assumed it was to spite Woods, but Jenner explained later that the price change had actually happened a few weeks earlier and was not influenced by bad blood.

“This is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back,” she told The New York Times. “Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

While the friendship took a major hit after the cheating scandal, it seems there’s still hope for the former besties. Woods told TMZ earlier this month when the news outlet asked if she “would be willing” to patch things up with Jenner that “I have love for everyone. Always.”

When the reporter asked, “Do you love Kylie?” Woods responded, “Always.” At that point, Woods’ mother, Elizabeth, chimed in, “We love you, Kylie.”