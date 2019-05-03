Kylie Jenner Fans Speculating After She Releases Video Wearing Huge Ring

Kylie Jenner has sparked fan speculation once again after she appeared on her Instagram Story on Thursday sporting a rather large diamond ring on her left hand, leading many to wonder whether she is engaged to boyfriend Travis Scott.

The 21-year-old was discussing a sale she was running for her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, showing off three lip kits that she would be including in the sale.

She used her left hand to do so, inadvertently giving her followers a glimpse of a large ring sitting on her left ring finger, which prompted the latest wave of engagement speculation.

The reality star has worn diamond rings on that finger plenty of times before, each time causing fans to wonder about the status of her relationship. She and Scott are also fond of referring to each other as “hubby” and “wifey,” with Jenner’s recent birthday cake for Scott even reading “Happy Birthday Husband.”

Jenner recently hinted about expanding her family with Scott when she shared a birthday tribute to the rapper on Instagram this week in which she wrote, “Let’s f— around and have another baby.”

The couple shares daughter Stormi, who was born in February 2018.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” Jenner added in her tribute. “my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday.”

“I love u mama/Wifey,” Scott replied in the comments. “We shall rage 4ever.”

It’s worth noting that Jenner’s birthday slideshow for Scott includes a photo of the makeup mogul looking happily surprised as Scott, who’s photographed from the back, appears to present her with something, though that something could just as easily be a piece of cake as it could be an engagement ring.

The couple celebrated Scott’s birthday on April 30 with a massive party which featured a gas station theme, a spinning elevator, Nike-themed drink machine, Scott-themed merchandise and Scott’s Nike Air Jordan 4 sneakers hanging from the ceiling. The bash also included a tattoo station, with both Jenner and Scott receiving some new ink to mark the occasion.

The gas station-themed bash wasn’t the first party Jenner threw for Scott, as she included the couple’s daughter Stormi in a recent superhero-themed birthday celebration for the rapper that saw the family dress up as characters from Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner