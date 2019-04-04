Kylie Jenner Fans Are Convinced She and Jordyn Woods Made up Because of One Instagram Comment

Is there a reconciliation in Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods‘ near future? Fans are theorizing that Woods is back in Jenner’s graces after a singular comment made its way onto a photo of Jenner’s 14-month-old daughter with Travis Scott, Stormi Webster.

Earlier this week during her vacation with Scott and Stormi, Jenner shared a sweet photo of Stormi carrying a tiny Hermès purse, which Jenner said she refused to put down the entire trip.

Among the thousands of comments from friends and fans came a conspicuous one from Elizabeth Woods, Jordyn’s mom. She left three heart emojis beneath the photo, leading many fans to wonder if that meant Jenner and Jordyn were on speaking terms.

“Wait a minute,” one Instagram user commented, while others left intrigued comments like “wtf” and “tea.”

Some commenters said that the interaction wasn’t a big a deal as others were making it out to be, because the drama was between Jenner and Jordyn and didn’t involve Elizabeth.

“Elizabeth didn’t do anything! Jordyn and Tristan are the ones to blame so stop throwing shade on her family that have nothing to do with this!” one Instagram user wrote.

Another pointed out that Jenner “still follows Elizabeth and Jordyn! They’re probably still friends and Kylie spoke earlier saying that she did not put her products with Jordyn on sale and that Jordyn knows that. Clearly they still talking.”

However, others found the comment strange given the death threats Woods claimed her family received over the ordeal.

“lol Her sisters ‘tried’ to end your daughter y’all got death threats and everything…” one Instagram user wrote to Elizabeth, referring to the harsh comments Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian made in the immediate aftermath of the scandal.

In February, multiple reports surfaced saying that Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn hooked up at a house party in Los Angeles. The story sent social media into a firestorm, with Kardashian and a few of her friends seemingly confirming the details that Thompson cheated with Woods.

Later that week, Jordyn gave a tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk in which she claimed that Thompson kissed her at the party — but she denied that any further intimacy had occurred between them.

Kardashian took to Twitter when the interview aired and branded Jordyn a “liar.”

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” Kardashian tweeted.

Following that, all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters except for Kylie unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram.

Jenner has yet to comment publicly on the situation, other than to deny that she discounted her makeup collection with Jordyn in response to the drama. Nor has she posted any photos or videos with Jordyn, with whom she was previously genuinely inseperable.

Following Jordyn’s mom’s comment, many wondered if the two never stopped being friends in the first place.

“They never stop being friends it was for the gram as they say!! SMH! They’re BFF!!! 4Everrrr,” one person wrote.

Others simply hoped that all parties involved would figure out their differences.

“I hope everything works out,” one person wrote to Elizabeth. “I’m sure Kylie is like a daughter to you and the fact that @jordynwoods and Kylie have been best friends for years makes this hurtful, but all this mess isn’t anything they need to end their friendship over. Ignore the ignorance and I hope they work it out, don’t let social media dictate your friendship or anyone else.”