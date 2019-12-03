Kylie Jenner Fans Complain After She Posts Cyber Monday Tweet

Consumers weren’t too thrilled with Kylie Jenner and her Cyber Monday post. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics tweeted out a deal for her customers on Monday, but there was only one problem: Mo one can find her products anywhere.

Jenner posted on social media that her company was doing a 30 percent off sale on her website. The posting ended up seeing a few people responding with complaints that they haven’t been able to find any of the items in her line at their local stores.

“My daughter only asked for your holiday bundle set which has been sold out every day I check.. is there any hope? Kinda disappointed,” one tweet read.

“Kylie your lip sticks aren’t in the Raleigh North Carolina ulta store not even in Sephora,” another responded.

The reason for the shortages among her products probably has to do with her company’s booming success.

Since starting her business in 2015 following the release of the liquid lipstick and lip liner set, the company has soared in profits. It was revealed this March that Kylie Cosmetics had a value of $900 million, increasing from the $800 million valuation the year prior. Jenner has since sold 51 percent ownership stake of the company, bringing in $600 million as a result.

According to Forbes, she is the wealthiest of the Kardashian-Jenner family. She was named the youngest self-made billionaire. In July, Forbes listed Jenner as the second wealthiest woman in entertainment behind only Taylor Swift.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner said in an interview with Forbes. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

Outside of her professional life, Jenner has been busy raising Stormi after splitting with Travis Scott. She’s also has reportedly sparked an interest with Drake, but nothing has come of that yet.

“Drake and Kylie don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries,” a source shared with Elle. “Drake doesn’t have any intention of taking on a fatherly role with Stormi, and he wants to have fun with Kylie with no strings attached and continue to have a friendship and be supportive of one another.”