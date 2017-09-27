Kylie Jenner’s Family Reportedly ‘Worried’ About Her Future With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner’s family is reportedly “worried” about her future with Travis Scott.

“It’s hard for her family to imagine Kylie’s relationship with Travis will last,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE. “They are worried there will be lots of drama down the road.”

Despite their concerns, her famous family will be there to support her every step of the way.

Kris Jenner and older sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kendall “will help Kylie out as much as possible.”

They appreciate what a “great guy” the 25-year-old rapper is to Jenner, 20. The family thinks Scott “treats Kylie really well.”

“He is nothing like Tyga,” the source says. “He doesn’t have any obvious financial issues. He doesn’t go behind Kylie’s back, but it’s a very new relationship they are bringing a baby into.”

Another inside source revealed that Scott began telling his loved ones about the baby news in July.

“He was so excited, he couldn’t keep it in. He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out,” the insider says. “He can’t wait to be a dad.”

On Tuesday, news broke that Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In addition to Kardashian and Jenner’s pregnancies, Kim Kardashian West is also reportedly expecting a baby via surrogate early next year.

“Kylie loves how close-knit her family is,” the family source says. “They are looking at their pregnancies like a unifying experience for them as sisters. Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned, but they are really happy about it.”