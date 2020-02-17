Kylie Jenner Reveals Dreamy Selfie in Room Filled With Sunflowers

Kylie Jenner had a very sunny Valentine’s Day this year, revealing on social media that the majority of the first floor of her home had been covered in sunflowers for the holiday. On Sunday, she shared a photo of the blooms on her Instagram feed, posting a photo of herself in her foyer, taking a mirror selfie as she stood knee-high in sunflowers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Feb 15, 2020 at 2:52pm PST

“hi,” Jenner’s caption read along with an on-theme sunflower emoji.

The extravagant display also included a heart-shaped arch made out of sunflowers in Jenner’s foyer, which had a single path to walk through that began at the makeup mogul’s front door. According to Jenner’s Instagram Story, the path ended at a cozy sitting area with floor cushions, pillows, string lights and blankets set up in the middle of the reality star’s living room. Jenner shared several photos and videos of the display on her Instagram Story, including a clip of her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, walking along the path.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on Feb 14, 2020 at 10:19pm PST

Jenner didn’t mention whether she had ordered the blooms herself or received them, and some fans are wondering whether they were a gift from Jenner’s ex Travis Scott, with whom she shares Stormi. The couple has recently been sparking reconciliation rumors, though nothing has been confirmed.

Jenner also celebrated the holiday with a party she threw for her close friends, sharing videos and photos of the elaborate table setting on her Story. Each place included a personalized note Jenner had written to its occupant, as well as a plastic bear full of candy, a heart-shaped lollipop, a napkin embroidered with the guest’s name and a pink rose. There were also plenty of brunch options at the bash including chocolate-covered strawberries, cinnamon rolls, avocado toast and a large charcuterie spread.

kylie throwing a valentine party for her and her friends. that’s how i aspire to be pic.twitter.com/Ji19NoecWN — otav (@kyliesbirkins) February 14, 2020

During the party, the group took part in a painting session, each guest trying their hand at painting a Chanel bag, red lipstick and a vase of pink roses. Stormi, who was also at the event, opted for her own inspiration, with her mom proudly sharing a canvas full of pink handprints done by her daughter.

