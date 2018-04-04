Kylie Jenner Denies Mom Kris Is Managing Travis Scott and Kanye West

Kris Jenner may be the world’s greatest momager, but her talents don’t extend to her daughter’s partners.

Responding to a report claiming that Jenner is working with Kanye West, as well as encouraging Travis Scott to split from longtime manager Mark Gillespie, Kylie Jenner tweeted Wednesday that “this isn’t true” followed by a facepalm emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Page Six, Jenner was supposedly behind West parting ways with his longtime manager Izvor “Izzy Zivkovic, as well as Scott leaving his own management team.

“They’ve been off and on for years,” a source said of West and Zivkovic. “But Kris is in [West’s] ears. Kanye’s been making changes and [he and Zivkovic] have grown apart — but Kris definitely gives her opinion and Kanye’s all ears. She’s about brand building and is gangster at it.”

The source also claimed Jenner motivated Scott to fire Gillespie as part of joining the rapper and Stormi into the “Kardashian-Jenner” brand.

Another source told Variety, however, that Page Six‘s claims are “total B.S.”

The rumors comes as news broke West and Zivkovic parted ways, with Scooter Braun now handling his music and fashion endeavors.

West and Zivkovic had been working together since at least 2010, but as a confidant, Zivkovic and the rapper go even further back. It’s unclear what prompted the split.

West has been largely absent from music since the release of his 2016 album Life of Pablo, though he is rumored to be working on new material and has been spotted in Wyoming with possible collaborators Scott, Drake, Nas and Kid Cudi.

West’s Yeezy Season Six line launches this spring and his collaboration with Adidas, Yeezy 500 sneakers, is set to hit stores next month. The rapper has also stayed in the spotlight consistently thanks to his marriage to Kim Kardashian. Together, the couple has a son, Saint, and two daughters, North and Chicago.

Scott also recently found new management after leaving Three Six Zero’s Gillespie, and is now managed by Irving Azoff and the rapper’s longtime associate, David Stromberg.

Scott’s most recent album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, released in 2016, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and yielded the hit song “Goosebumps,” one of the 30 most consumed tracks of 2017, according to Buzz Angle. The 25-year-old Houston native is signed to Sony Music Entertainment subsidiary Epic Records.