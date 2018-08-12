Kylie Jenner Defends Sister Kourtney Kardashian After Kim’s Diss: ‘You’re So Interesting to Look At’

After Kourtney Kardashian was blasted by sister Kim on their E! reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians as the “least interesting to look at,” younger sibling Kylie Jenner came to her defense with a playful remark.

Jenner, who recently turned 21, shared a photo and comment on Kardashian’s Instagram that teased at the remark made by Kim.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes,” Kardashian jokingly captioned a photo of herself while wearing a form-fitting purple dress that jested at the Kardashian-Jenner clan turning 21.

Jenner couldn’t resist poking fun at her sisters’ feud with a comment that raked in a number of likes and replies.

“Happy birthday,” Jenner wrote before referencing the savage diss that escalated in a live Twitter rant during the premiere of their reality series on Aug. 5. “You’re so interesting to look at.”

During the season 15 premiere of their reality series, the eldest Kardashian got into an argument with younger sister Kim after she was trying to schedule in a family Christmas card shoot. However, the 39-year-old mother-of-three wasn’t interested in rearranging her schedule to accommodate the shoot as she wanted to spend that time with her children.

Kim fired back by telling her sister that “no one wants you in the f— shoot” before calling her “the least exciting to look at.”

After the insult, Kardashian cried on the phone in a scene that found Khloe and mother, Kris Jenner trying to comfort her.

“I’m not here to be mistreated by my f—ing bitch family. Kim saying that I’m the least interesting to look at — who even speaks like that? You don’t say things like that,” Kardashian said.

While the episode aired, so did the family drama as the sisters continued to hash it out on social media.

“Watching this fight actually gives me chills,” Kardashian told her followers, before later adding that “We all have all our own priorities. Mine is being a mother.”

In the wake of the public feud, Kardashian shared a cryptic message many believed was aimed at the incident that took place on the series.

Kardashian shared a photo of a page from a book about religion, and highlighted one particular sentence: “Be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry.”

She added an “Amen” at the top of the image.

To see how the fight resolves itself this season, tune into the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays on E! at 9 p.m. ET.

