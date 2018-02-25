Kylie Jenner Shares Playful Video of Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner gave fans a rare look at baby Stormi Sunday in a adorable Snapchat video.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member took to the social networking platform to share a sweet video of herself stroking 4-week-old daughter Stormi’s feet.

“Mommy’s cute little toes,” Jenner, who rocked trendy peach acrylics, gushed in the clip as she played with the baby girl.

Stormi!!!👶🏼 (Posted 2/25/18) A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Feb 25, 2018 at 12:12pm PST

Fan sites, excited about the new look at the baby, were quick to take the video from her story and post them on Instagram for everyone to see.

Although Jenner posted the sweet moment on Snapchat, she previously slammed the app for undergoing several updates, which critics have said make the app harder to use.

“Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad,” she tweeted Wednesday, adding 20 minutes later, “Still love you tho snap. My first love.”

Jenner is the most-followed person on the social media network, and shortly after she tweeted her criticism of the platform, Snap Inc. shares sank as much as 7.2% Thursday, wiping out $1.3 billion in market value.

Jenner and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott first welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1 after keeping the Life of Kylie star’s pregnancy private throughout the duration.

Although the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been making her way back to social media after removing herself from the spotlight, Jenner opened up in her birth announcement on Feb. 3 about her need to take a step back from the internet during her pregnancy.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”