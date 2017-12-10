Kylie Cosmetics Forced to Shut Down Following Wildfires in Southern California

Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics company has been impacted by the wildfires raging across southern California.

On Sunday morning, the company tweeted that it would need to temporarily shut down its facility.

The move was made for the safety of the staff, as several employees at Kylie Cosmetics have been evacuated from their homes.

They and their families will have to relocate as firefighters work around the clock to keep any more of the area from being consumed by the Thomas Fire, Skirball Fire and other devastating blazes.

The Kylie Cosmetics team thanked customers and followers for their patience as they try to keep up with orders and shipments during this natural disaster.

“We are doing everything we can to ship orders, while ensuring the health and safety of our team members,” the statement said.

The fires have already displaced people in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, near Los Angeles. More than 260 square miles have been burnt, and California residents are facing air quality so poor that they need to wear masks whenever they’re outdoors. Meteorologists say the blazes have been driven by strong winds, which are set to die down this evening.

However, that could spell even more trouble, as the directionless fires will be free to spread out in whatever direction they catch, torching everything as they go.