Kylie Jenner Is Selling 'The Grinch' Cosmetics

The sexy Grinch costume Kylie Jenner showed off last week was more than just a tribute to the beloved Dr. Seuss character with a heart two sizes too small. It was a teaser for the latest Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection, Kylie X The Grinch. Jenner, 23, showed off the new makeup sets on Friday, even wearing a green glove to match the Grinch's look as she unboxed the collection on her Instagram Story.

Jenner's fifth annual Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection will be available on Thursday, Dec. 19, reports E! News. The Ginch-themed products include a lip kit, eyeshadow palette, shadow stick set, lipstick set, highlighter, blush, and olive green kyliner. Even the names of the colors in the pressed shadow palette are themed to How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, including Dah Who Doraze, Last Can of Who-Hash, Ur a Mean One, and Heart 2 Sizes 2 Small.

The collection includes shimmer eye glazes named Stealing Christmas and Lil Grinch. The lipstick shades are named A Wonderful Awful Idea, Of the Noise, I Hate Christmas, Mean One, Mr. Grinch, and Who Needs Presents. "Can’t believe this is my 5th-holiday collection! probably the most excited about this one than I’ve ever been. see ya there," Jenner wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

Jenner teased the Ginch theme on Friday by sharing photos of herself in an elaborate green costume. "Can you guess the theme of my holiday collection this year," she wrote. Her fans embraced the theme, praising it both on Twitter and Instagram. "I've been excited about many things BUT the MF GRINCH MAKEUP COLLECTION WITH [Jenner]!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I literally cannnnt wait," one fan wrote. Jenner retweeted the praise, adding, "ME TOOOOO!"

Jenner's decision to make a Grinch-themed Kylie Cosmetics collection shows just how long-lasting the character's cultural impact has been. The Grinch debuted in How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, published in 1957. Since then, the story has been adapted as a 1966 animated film, a 2000 live-action movie starring Jim Carrey, and a 2018 animated film starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the Grinch.

The next adaptation of the book is a live television production of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. featuring former Glee actor Matthew Morrison as The Grinch, Dennis O'Hare as Max the Dog, and Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who. The production will be filmed at the Troubadour Theatre in London and is scheduled to air on NBC on Dec. 9. Morrison announced the show on the Today Show last week.