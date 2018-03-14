Kylie Jenner Slammed for Her ‘Barely Legal’ and ‘Virginity’ Blushes

Kylie Jenner’s restocked blushes have left some followers fuming at the cheeky shade names.

Jenner promoted her line of Kylie Cosmetics blushes on Instagram this week, and while they have been around since 2017, her mention sparked major backlash from people who dubbed them as inappropriate for young makeup mavens.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister told fans her favorite shades are called “X Rated” and “Barely Legal,” though other colors include names like “Virginity,” “Hot and Bothered” and “Hopeless Romantic.”

Because many of Jenner’s fans are on the younger side — she is only 20 years old herself — followers took to social media to blast the reality TV mogul’s line as promoting sexuality to young, impressionable girls.

“Kylie named a blush barely legal I’m gagging,” one follower wrote.

Another added, “Seriously [Jenner], choose better names for your products. You have 12+ year old fans!”

“Kylie’s new blushes which are aimed to her tween/teen market, are called HOT AND BOTHERED – X RATED – VIRGINITY -BARELY LEGAL. Wth is wrong with her? Seems she’s getting desperate for [attention] & any way to get her name out there, even at the expense of her young fans is ok. Disgusted,” another criticized.

When Jenner first announced the line of cheek colors last year, there was similar backlash over the names online. But because the beauty icon’s loyal fans vastly outweigh her haters, she kept the names and has continued to promote the suggestive shades.

The blushes in question retail at $20.00 per pack, while a bundle purchase to own all five colours retails for $98.00. Jenner’s company is reported to be worth over $420 million after its first year and is predicted to make the founder a billionaire by 2022.

The success of Kylie Cosmetics has led the youngest sister to become the wealthiest of the KarJenner sisters, topping KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian and Good American collaborator Khloe Kardashian, as well as budding top model Kendall Jenner.

While Jenner continues to promote her original makeup lines, she has also developed popular new products that reflect her personal life — including serious inspiration from newborn daughter Stormi Webster.

The beauty model released a “weather” palette last month in honor of Stormi, who was born on Feb. 1 to Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.