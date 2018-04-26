Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods Has Baby Fever

Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods has been bitten by the baby bug!

The 20-year-old model took to Twitter Wednesday to gush about Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster.

"I can't hang out with Stormi anymore because I thought it would be enough but she gets cuter everyday and I think I'm coming down with some form of fever," Woods joked.

After fans replied, urging Woods to "give Stormi a best friend," she quipped back, "I GTG."

Woods has been by her friend's side since the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1.

The duo stepped out together in late March for a "little dinner party" with the Life of Kylie star's sister, Kourtney Kardashian. That same month, Jenner showed off a ring with Woods' (and Scott's) initials.

Woods, for her part, has had nothing but kind words to say about her friend as she embraces her new role as a mom.

"It's just a whole new experience. It's something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go," Woods told PEOPLE in April. "I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child."

"I've put myself in that situation of me actually carrying a child, and it's not easy. It's really not easy," she added, laughing, "So I admire any woman who gave [birth] because that s— is crazy."

Woods says Jenner has a "learn as you go" approach to regular tasks like changing diapers, and added that their friendship hasn't changed since the birth of Stormi.

"It's definitely the same," Woods revealed. "If anything, I feel like no matter who you are friends with, no matter what happens, the more you experience together, the more you grow and the more you figure it out. It's just about growing up. We are growing up now and it's cool."

Photo Credit: Instagram / Jordyn Woods