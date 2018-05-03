Kylie Jenner Becomes First Member of Kardashian Family to be Valued Over $1M Per Social Media Post

Kylie Jenner has hit a milestone that nobody else in the KarJenner clan has been able to reach.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has become the first to be valued over $1 million per social media post, according to D’Marie Analytics, with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian rounding out the top three.

The valuation, which spiked in early February following the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster, makes her the highest valued influencer currently on social media, a title that she dethroned Queen B, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, from.

“Kylie is an undeniable global brand, which may make some roll their eyes, but the reality is this young, female entrepreneur’s savvy helped her reach a milestone in the influencer marketing and advertising industry which many seasoned professionals have failed to achieve,” D’Marie Analytics’ CEO, Frank Spadafora, said.

“Influencer valuations move up and down like the stock market, but Kylie is methodical about consistently generating aspirational content for her social audience, without jeopardizing authenticity. Her use of social media to personally connect with and listen to her fans enables her to deliver products they will actually purchase. This is a true case study for how brands can greatly benefit from working with social media influencers like Kylie,” he added.

With 154,775,091 followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, a number that is consistently growing, and 186,152,410 total engagements in the past 30 days, the $1 million per post adds up to a hefty sum of money, making it unsurprising that she reigns supreme when it comes to how much her business-empire is worth.

Jenner holds a business worth an estimated $386 million, her wealth mostly coming from her Kylie Cosmetics brand, which has earned a whopping $420 million since its launch just under two years ago. Additionally, it has been reported that her businesses could potentially reach a total value of $1 billion by the year 2022.

Jenner recently reunited with older sister Kourtney Kardashian for a cosmetics collaboration and some stylish snapshots, Kardashian taking to Instagram on April 27 to reveal a behind-the-scenes photo from the promotional shoot, which was done for a makeup collection called KOURT X KYLIE.

The photo, showing the half-sisters draped in white dress shirts as they pose in front of a bathroom mirror, was captioned by Kourtney to express her gratitude for the pair’s fans that quickly bought up the cosmetics sets.

“Thank you for all of the love and support on our KOURT X KYLIE collab!” it read.

KOURT X KYLIE, a new collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics that launched on April 24, features three eye palettes in pink, green and blue, velvet liquid lipsticks, and bundles.