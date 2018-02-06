Kylie Jenner Fans Envy New Baby’s $70K Wardrobe

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy announcement video was a heart warming look at the reality star’s early experience with motherhood, but many fans couldn’t help being distracted by her new baby’s prodigious wardrobe.

The video panned past a closet full of tiny dresses, sweaters, and other outfits, as well as several levels of baby shoes laid out in a walk-in closet. The unnamed newest member of the Karadshian clan is going to have a lot to choose from, with matching ensembles already organized in her vast clothing collection.

Jenner’s announcement was overwhelmingly met with excitement and joy by her fans, who loved the montage of the 20-year-old’s pregnancy set to sentimental piano music. However, as always, the wealthy make-up mogul drew some envy from her millions of followers, who wished they could dress as well as this eight-pound baby will.

Why is Kylie Jenner’s baby 3 days old and already has a bigger wardrobe than I’ll ever have pic.twitter.com/QfOFXWTNFS — anna (@annastrong_) February 4, 2018



According to a report by Elle Magazine, Jenner spent about $70,000 on the exorbitant baby clothes — a figure that baffled fans and detractors alike. Jenner has spared no expense on her precious gift. In the weeks leading up to the birth, movers were seen carrying baby furniture into her house and assembling it in the new nursery.

@KylieJenner ‘s baby’s wardrobe cost more than my yearly wages — whaddupimjaredim19andinever (@BethAnn1996) February 5, 2018



After I watched the Kylie Jenner birth announcement video, all I could think about was how this 3 day old baby already has a better wardrobe than me — Kyle Knox (@KyleKnox_) February 5, 2018



How can @KylieJenner ‘s baby be less than a week old and already have a better wardrobe than I will ever have? 👶🏽 #nextjenneration — Emily Cameron (@Emily_J_Cameron) February 5, 2018



Jenner’s fans are on the edge of their seats awaiting the announcement of her child’s name.