Iggy Azalea Weighs in on Kylie Jenner Baby Video With Bizarre Tweets

Even fellow celebrities have been fascinated by Kylie Jenner’s low-key pregnancy and shocking birth announcement.

Iggy Azalea tweeted her thoughts on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality’s new addition, and encouraged fans to try for a pet first if Jenner is giving them baby fever.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Can we just all agree Kylie’s video was endearing, motherhood is a gift,” she said. “But we need to chill & adopt puppies & kittens instead because I feel like in reality this is all most of us are emotionally equipped to handle.”

Can we just all agree Kylie’s video was endearing, motherhood is a gift. But we need to chill & adopt puppies & kittens instead because I feel like in reality this is all most of us are emotionally equipped to handle 😂 https://t.co/ZxWtcJQnII — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 6, 2018

She continued with the joke, adding, “Some of us are currently only emotionally equipped to raise and watch over ant farms. I may or may not be one of them.”

Some of us are currently only emotionally equipped to raise and watch over ant farms. I may or may not be one of them. pic.twitter.com/goeSEkMQU2 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 6, 2018

Despite her controversial opinion, many fans agreed with her joke and added other things they “might” be able to raise better than a child.

“I think I might be emotionally equipped to take care of a fake plant. Maybe,” one follower teased. Another added, “I’m not emotionally equipped to raise my hand in class.”

I think I might be emotionally equipped to take care of a fake plant. Maybe. — ❄️Andrew❄️ (@fondue4kill) February 6, 2018

Sea monkeys are fine too. Anyone on my timeline with baby fever take my professional recommendation & purchase sea monkeys instead. pic.twitter.com/hbpGUbGfcL — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 6, 2018

I’m not emotionally equipped to raise my hand in class — Adnana Marin (@MarinAdnana) February 6, 2018

Azalea’s jokes aside, Jenner welcomed her baby girl on February 1 following a secretive pregnancy, which she said was to protect herself and the baby from stress. After months of speculation, the Kylie Cosmetics founder finally announced her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter on Sunday.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on social media on Sunday. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

Jenner’s daughter was born at 4:43 p.m., weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. She and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, still have yet to announce a name — though sources close to the couple say they had one in mind ahead of time.

Sources close to the 20-year-old told Us Weekly that it has been smooth sailing for the young mother.

According to the insider, Jenner is “loving starting a family” with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. “Kylie is doing great,” the source went on. “She is so happy. Her family and friends are all around her.”