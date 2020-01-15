Kylie Jenner’s Assistant Reportedly Quits

The assistant to Kylie Jenner has reportedly quit her job. Victoria Villarroel, who was both an employee and friend to the makeup mogul, has apparently started to pursue another career path. And according to Us Weekly, she’s aiming to be an Instagram influencer.

“Victoria wants to be an influencer in her own right and is focusing on that now,” the source revealed. They added that there’s no love lost between the two. “Kylie and Victoria are still friends and close. Kylie doesn’t have any bad feelings about Victoria going off to do her own thing and is supportive.”

Villaroel even shared a photo of her and Jenner on her Instagram earlier this week, showing the world that the two are still friends.

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram feed last week, Jenner shared a never-before-seen photo of her pregnancy. Jenner’s fans were quick to respond, who were also in awe of the fact that her daughter, Stormi, will turn two on Feb. 1 this year.

In an unusually private move, Jenner kept her pregnancy quiet through months of speculation, only confirming it in February 2018 after she announced her daughter’s birth in a YouTube video. Later, she explained her decision to keep her pregnancy private in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I knew how,” she wrote at the time. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Jenner shares co-parenting duties with Stormi’s father, rapper Travis Scott. Though the couple broke up in October, they’ve been able to work together for the sake of their young daughter.

“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” a source told Us Weekly back in October. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloe; and Kourtney in that respect.”