Kylie Jenner Reportedly ‘Pleading’ With Travis Scott to Move in When Baby Arrives

Kylie Jenner is reportedly asking the father of her rumored child to step it up and move in with her when it comes time to give birth.

A source close to the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member told Hollywood Life she’s been “pleading” with boyfriend rapper Travis Scott to move in with her once their child is born.

“Kylie has been pleading with Travis to move in with her full time and take a break from work once their baby arrives,” the source said. “She knows she will need help with late night changings and feedings so she is begging him to stay with her nightly. Travis has been dedicated to his career which involves a lot of travel so he is reluctant to commit to anything at the moment but Kylie is being very persuasive.”

Jenner also wants the father of her child to have a strong relationship with his new baby.

“She feels like it will be important for Travis to form a strong bond with his child so she won’t stop talking to him about moving in as soon as possible,” they continued. “She doesn’t want their baby raised by nannies so she is asking him to be a hands-on father.”

The Life of Kylie star has not confirmed her pregnancy yet, but has been dropping hints for months that she’s expecting.

Sister Kim Kardashian, who is expecting a child via a surrogate right now, explained to Ellen DeGeneres last month why the family has not addressed Jenner’s or sister Khloé Kardashian’s rumored pregnancies.

“OK, I’m gonna break it down,” she told DeGeneres. “This is how it works in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have these family group chats and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one. So, for the safety of my life. [I’m not going to comment.]”

When DeGeneres asked for details about the KarJenner media policy, she continued.

“We just decided that so much goes on, and that we respect each other’s right to speak for themselves. So, I will speak about myself, and hopefully they can come on [the show] and address whatever rumors they might have,” Kardashian added.