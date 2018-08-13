Kylie Jenner Reveals Insanely Lavish 21st Birthday Presents

Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday was a massive celebrity event, perhaps dwarfed only by the mountain of presents she took home with her.

Jenner made headlines with her star-studded birthday party. It included karaoke by Dave Chappelle, countless celebrity appearances and reportedly even a drunken Kim Kardashian. However, the real show was on Jenner’s social media feeds, where she put her piles and piles of presents on display.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner received lavish gifts from her friends, family and boyfriend Travis Scott. As a prominent figure on social media, she was also given a few token well-wishes directly from companies themselves, who hoped to raise their own profile. She obliged, posting some of these on social media as well.

Jenner’s haul is even more shocking when considering her own personal wealth. After she appeared on the cover of Forbes and nearly made their billionaire list just a few weeks ago, it’s hard to imagine shopping for someone like Jenner.

However, there is clearly something about her that inspires generosity. When Forbes revealed that Jenner was $100 million short of $1 billion, some of her fans tried to raise the remaining funds for her through a GoFundMe campaign. At present, the site has raised just $2,188.

Still, there is no doubt that Jenner is living the high life, and at 21 she is now free to enjoy new aspects of it in earnest. Scroll down for a look at some of Jenner’s biggest birthday presents.

Flowers From Travis

On Saturday morning, Jenner posted a video showing the spontaneous garden that Scott had set up for her outside. The whole walkway waas bedecked with floral arrangements, and it took quite a bit of panning for Jenner to get them all into the frame.

“Woke up to a fairytale,” she wrote. “Thank you baby @travisscott.”

New Ride

Of course, that was not Scott’s only gift to Jenner. She also showed off a vintage 1950s Rolls Royce that he picked up for her. The car cost at least $25,000, and perhaps as much as $85,00 according to E! News. It joins a fleet of vehicles Jenner has been collecting.

New Ride pt. II

While the Rolls may show off Jenner’s vintage side, this other gift shows that she can be edgy too. She posted a picture of a pink Can-Am Spyder on Snapchat, with a massive bow stuck to the seat. The three-wheeled vehicle cost at least $21,000, but likely more with the custom unicorn paint job.

Legal Floral Arrangement

Jenner’s Snapchat Story also showed off a floral arrangement proclaiming her new drinking status: “Legal AF.” It was shaped like a red solo cup, and was reportedly given to the reality star by La Fleur Bouquets.

Goyard Luxury Trunk

Jenner reportedly got her Goyard Luxury trunk from her mom, Kris Jenner. The elegant box goes for between $5,000 and $10,000.

Flowers From Kylie Cosmetics

Jenner is the kind of boss who gets along with employees, judging by the gift sent her. She posted a picture of a massive floral arrangement from the folks at Kylie Cosmetics.

Suitcase

If there is any travel in her future, Jenner appears to be well prepared. The reality star got a set of Louis Vuitton Alzer 60 Suitcases from artist Takashi Murakami.

Drinks

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kyliesnapx) on Aug 10, 2018 at 4:02pm PDT

Of course, there was no shortage of alcohol at Jenner’s 21st birthday. She posted a photo of a carefully curated basket filled with drinking supplies, apparently given to her by sister Khloe Kardashian. It included a flask, shot glasses and even a funnel. In addition, she got an “alcohol shot gun” — a device for drinking the way only 21-year-olds can.

Ping Pong Table

Boohoo.com sent Jenner a ping-pong table to celebrate her big day. She posted a photo of the playinig surface, her own name painted across it.