‘KUWTK’: Kourtney Kardashian Experiencing High Anxiety Due to Egg-Freezing Treatment

Kourtney Kardashian’s mission to freeze her eggs is coming with some seriously unpleasant side effects, she reveals in a preview of Sunday’s all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a new clip from the E! reality show, Kardashian discusses her emotional state as she undergoes hormone treatments required before doctors harvest her eggs to freeze with besties Larsa Pippen and Stephanie Shepherd.

“I’ve been so up-and-down emotional ’cause I’ve been doing the shots for the egg freezing,” Kardashian says in the preview clip. “I feel like I want to jump out of my skin, like I’m so crazy like I just, I can’t take it.”

It’s also coming with some unpleasant physical marks, as Kardashian demonstrates by showing off some nasty bruises on her stomach.

“That’s a lot, Kourt. I don’t think you’re doing it right,” Pippen says of the black and blue marks.

And while Kardashian says doing the daily injections isn’t a “big deal” to her due to a “really high pain tolerance,” the emotional effects surrounding her emotions and her anxiety are causing a major issue.

“I think everything was just really heightened and like some days I would feel like so anxious,” the 39-year-old explains of her current state. “You know it’s just like very emotional so that I think is the hard part.”

The reality personality’s now-ex Younes Bendjima certainly wasn’t helping with the situation either, she adds.

“Younes is like, ‘What? You have anxiety? But I don’t get it,’” she says. “Then he thinks everything is about him. So then I’m like, ‘No! This has nothing to do with you.’”

Pippen tries to be supportive of her friend, telling her that everything happening right now is normal for the process, and that her body is just naturally responding to her intense changes in hormones, but Kardashian responds, “I feel fine. I just cry myself to sleep every night.”

Kardashian explained that freezing her eggs isn’t even necessarily for her to be able to have more children, already sharing 8-year-old son Mason, 6-year-old daughter Penelope and 3-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick, but clarifies that it’s for “safety” at this point in her life.

She tells the cameras, “I hope that going through this is worth it because I really don’t want to put my body through this again. The emotions of it all are just a lot.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!