Kristin Davis Responds to Backlash Over Facial Fillers

Kristin Davis is opening up about the pressures she's faced to maintain her appearance as she ages. The actress, who is set to return as her iconic Sex and the City character, Charlotte York Goldenblatt, in the upcoming second season of And Just Like That..., spoke candidly about the backlash she's faced for the use of Botox and filler in a new interview with The Telegraph.

"It's hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times. And it's a challenge to remember that you don't have to look like that," Davis, 58, shared. "The internet wants you to – but they also don't want you to. They're very conflicted." Davis spoke openly about having Botox injections in her forehead as well as fillers, with which she found varying levels of success.

"I have done fillers and it's been good, and I've done fillers and it's been bad," she admitted. "I've had to get them dissolved, and I've been ridiculed relentlessly." Davis continued, "I have shed tears about it. It's very stressful... You're trusting doctors [but] people personally blame us when it goes wrong – [as if] I jabbed a needle in my face." Davis continued that after getting filler in her lips, she didn't realize how it looked until some of her friends decided to be honest with her. "No one told me it didn't look good for the longest time," she said. "But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually. ..."The thing is you don't smile at yourself in the mirror. Who smiles at themselves in the mirror? Crazy people."

Davis also addressed longstanding rumors of a feud between Kim Cattrall and her And Just Like That... co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker. Cattrall is set to make an appearance in the Season 2 finale, having reportedly only shot one scene for the episode without interacting with any of her former Sex and the City co-stars, according to Variety. Davis told The Telegraph that while she wished she was able to fix things between her former co-stars, she wasn't going to "waste" her energy on it. "You have to respect people's wishes. I'm not gonna waste energy on it. I can't change anybody," Davis said. "I do understand fans' feelings – that they're upset... I wish I could fix it, but I can't, it's not in my power." And Just Like That... Season 2 premieres Thursday, June 22 on Max.