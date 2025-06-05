Kristin Cavallari Reveals Hookup With ‘Top Gun’ Star

Kristin Cavallari is spilling the details on her steamy hookup with Glen Powell.

The Laguna Beach alum’s best friend, Justin Anderson, leaked the news of her unexpected encounter with the Top Gun: Maverick star during Wednesday’s premiere of E!’s new series Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During a live Let’s Be Honest podcast show in Atlanta, Cavallari’s romantic status came up when a fan asked about her love life following her 2022 divorce from ex-husband Jay Cutler.

“It’s been a lot with my kids in the last year,” the Very Cavallari alum said, referencing her three children with Cutler — sons Camden, 12, and Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 9. “I now have them a lot more than I did, so dating hasn’t been the priority.”

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

She continued, “In nine years, when my kids are off at college, I’m gonna be all over the world with all the guys doing all the things.”

That doesn’t mean Cavallari isn’t having some sexy encounters, however. Anderson quickly chimed in, “She recently went on a date with—she’s gonna be so mad at me actually…” As the crowd cheered for him to go on, Anderson continued, “With Glen Powell! And I wanted it to happen so badly! Top Gun, b—h!”

Cavallari responded with an embarrassed “Justin!” before the duo went into more detail about the hookup in a flashback moment. “We were partying in Greece, and then Glen just came up,” Anderson recounted as Cavallari chimed in, “Literally ran into me.” The hair stylist continued, “And then you guys had a really fun night together.”

(Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images)

The MTV alum clarified, “I never f—ked him. I’m just putting that out there,” as Anderson added, “You guys dry humped though.” At that, Cavallari just laughed, admitting, “Yeah, we did.”

During her live show, however, Cavallari made sure to tell her audience she’s not one to kiss and tell typically. “Okay, I have to go on record,” she said. “When this comes out, I had nothing to f—king do with it!”

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on E!.