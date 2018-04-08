Peek Inside Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s $4.75 Million Chicago Mansion

If a seven-bedroom, 10-bath mansion complete with an indoor basketball court, wine cellar and theater sounds like your dream home, good news: It’s for sale.

Kristin Cavallari, who just launched a solo jewelry line called Uncommon James, and Jay Cutler listed their 11,000-square foot Chicago mansion for $4.75 million. The couple announced this past March that they would relocate their family to Nashville after Cutler was cut from the Chicago Bears and signed on with FOX Sports as a broadcaster.

The mansion sits on a 1.5-acre wooded lot on a cul-de-sac in the Lake Forest neighborhood of Chicago, with significant property on Lake Michigan. Built in 2013, the couple paid $4.25 million for the then-new house in 2014 through a land trust in cash. Check out the photos ahead of this beautiful home.

Foyer

The three-story home boasts rich hardwood floors throughout as well as up this spiraling staircase. Combine the cozy feel of the mansion with its five fireplaces and you’ve got the ultimate homey spot to curl up in during those cold Chicago winters.

Kitchen

If you follow Cavallari, you’re probably quite familiar with her well-documented kitchen. From testing recipes for her cookbook, True Roots, to cooking meals and healthy snacks for her, Cutler and their three children, some delicious foods have passed through this white-washed kitchen. Check out the dual refrigerators, dishwasher, double ovens, impressive cabinet space and high ceilings — and you can’t miss that large marble island. Don’t think we missed the breakfast nook in the corner, either!

Master suite

The master suite (just one of seven bedrooms, by the way) boasts a large bathroom complete with a giant tub, shower and vanity area. Oh, the selfies Cavallari has probably taken in this exact spot!

Basketball court

That’s right, one of the 16 rooms in this mansion is an indoor basketball court. Complete with the Chicago Bulls logo and 17-foot ceilings, we can imagine the Cutler kiddos entertaining themselves here on a rainy day while Cavallari squeezes in a workout.

Theater

We can’t decide what this room was probably used most for in the Cutler-Cavallari household: watching football or cozying up for family movie night. We’re sure the famous couple spent their fair share of time entertaining friends in this perfect spot as well.

Wine cellar

I mean… come on. We’re sure a California foodie like Cavallari has the cellar stocked with some pretty spectacular vinos — it’s not Napa Valley, but growing up in Orange County means you’re probably familiar with the finest wines of the land.

Lakefront property

The home has a deeded pedestrian path to the beach along the sparkly waters of Lake Michigan. Talk about a stunning view! We’re betting many happy summer afternoons were spent along this waterfront… maybe a little skinny dip action?