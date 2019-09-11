Kristin Cavallari 9/11 Tribute Slammed as ‘Super Insensitive’ and in ‘Poor Taste’

Kristin Cavallari fans are not impressed with her latest Instagram post asking fans to “remember” the 9/11 terrorist attacks that occurred 18 years ago. The Very Cavallari star posed in a short black skirt, low-cut black blazer and black strappy heels in a photo that she shared from New York City while there on a quick trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Sep 11, 2019 at 6:19am PDT

“NYC for 24hrs. And what a time to be here..always remember,” Cavallari, 32, captioned the photo.

While the reality star’s look received plenty of love from some of her followers, others thought it was inappropriate.

“Wrong picture for the sentiment in the post,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Poor taste,” another said.

“This is super insensitive,” someone else wrote.

“I love you and think that you are generally spot on in the things that you choose to present, but this is just disrespectful and undermining to the magnitude of the events that occurred on that horrific day,” one person said.

“Big fan of both you and your product, even visited your store when I was in Nashville this past year. But wrong photo with your message. A low cut black dress with a smile shouldn’t be your look for today. Maybe throw on jeans and a t shirt and go visit one of those fire stations. Pay your respects..” another person wrote.

“Let me show off my body and then make a half ass remark about 911. WTF,” someone said.

Many were quick to defend Cavallari, however, including her longtime friend and hair stylist Justin Anderson.

“OH DEAR LORD. people questioning your outfit in this photo is what is wrong with our country. you were working today. that was your outfit. you posted a pic and asked everyone to REMEMBER… people suck. if you didn’t post a pic you’d get s— and you get s— if you do… people need to pick better battles,” he wrote. “love you baby. imagine you were so fake you changed your outfit into some overalls in the car before taking a picture just to appease the bored haters.”

After Lily Aldridge commented, “Yessss mama,” someone responded to the model, writing, “really? A ‘look at my outfit’ pic when referencing 9/11? Noooooo mama.” Anderson responded to that user, writing, “stfu she’s working in the city today. she took a picture. it’s real. you’re bored.”

Wednesday marked the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the United States in which nearly 3,000 people were killed. Tributes and moments of silence were planned across the country to honor the victims and first responders.

Photo credit: Mireya Acierto / Contributor / Getty