Kristen Stewart and Girlfriend Do Date Night Right Despite Rumors

Twilight star Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell were recently pictured out on a date night, amidst rumors that Stewart once kissed model Bella Hadid.

Stewart and Maxwell, who have been dating since 2016, were snapped cuddling up and having drinks at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The new date night photos surfaced only days after reports began circulating that Stewart was seen kissing Hadid around three years ago at an event thrown by LOVE magazine.

Stewart and Maxwell did not begin their relationship until the next year, however, so there is no talk of cheating involved.

The 27-year-old actress has found herself at the center of many rumors over the last few months, with one being that she got back together with her former Twilight co-star, and ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson.

Back in September of 2017, celebrity news and gossip outlets reported “signs” were “pointing toward the Twilight stars rekindling their fiery romance.”

There was even a supposed source who claimed, “Robert and Kristen have become very close again… [They] are talking all the time,” and added, “Rob’s pals would love to see them get back together.”

Gossip Cop investigated the claims recently and found that there has been no physical/photo evidence that this rumor had any truth to begin with.

Earlier in the year, however, Pattinson did finally address those comments that Donald Trump previously made about him and Stewart.

Back in 2012, after news broke that Stewart had cheated on Pattinson with Rupert Sanders, her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Trump tweeted, “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!”

“Does it seem somewhat surreal that the current president of the United States once wrote a bunch of tweets about you?” an interviewer asked him.

“I think there’s so many different levels of it. Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time and they all can be quite different from each other. When he said that, it didn’t really mean anything. But I guess now I’m sort of thinking, like, ‘Well, I guess that is related to me,’ ” Pattinson said.

“But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life? And sometimes you think, ‘Can I use this in my acting? Or should I be putting it away.’ It’s kind of interesting, I guess. I don’t know — this could be why people get annoyed with me,” Pattinson added.