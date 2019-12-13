Kristen Bell Shares Snuggly 'Christmas' Photo Alongside Husband Dax Shepard

Eleanor Shelstrop might still be searching for a way to get to The Good Place, but it looks like Kristen Bell has already found a good place. On Thursday, she shared a hilarious photo of herself and husband Dax Shepard sitting at the couch watching PBS' Frontline while bundled up in onesies. More than 2,000 Instagram users have commented on the photo, including many of Bell and Shepard's famous friends.

"Christmastime is for watching [Frontline] in your onesies," Bell wrote, alongside a Christmas tree emoji. She also tagged Onepiece, the brand behind the fuzzy pink pajamas the couple wore in the photo.

Bell also shared some hilarious videos from their snuggly night, including a clip of Shepard eating hot fudge while watching TV in his pink onesie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Dec 12, 2019 at 9:00pm PST

"Dax look hot I mean like over heated lol," former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones wrote in the comments.

"We want to come over [Bell]," Angel star Jenny Mollen wrote.

"Same but we play Pictionary and charades and drink tequila," Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi added.

Hundreds of Bell's fans also loved the hilarious photo.

"Y'all look like you are sweating," one person joked.

"Cutest couple ever," another wrote, adding a purple heart emoji.

"Love a man in pink! I want those!" another wrote.

Bell, 39, and Shepard, 44, have been married since 2013 and are parents to daughters Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 6.

During an interview with the Today Show's Willie Geist, Bell said it was not love-at-first-sight for her and Shepard. The two met in 2007 at a birthday party hosted by Shauna Robertson, Judd Apatow's then-producing partner. Both had just gotten out of long-term relationships.

"The only thing I remember is that he talked so much," Bell said of that night. "I was like, 'This guy can talk.' And then I didn't know who he was. I'm like, 'Maybe is that one of the guys from Jackass or something?'"

Shepard remembered that Bell told a "really intense story" about a great deal she got at Target, which she said was "on brand" for her.

"And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever," Bell recalled.

However, the second time they met was at a hockey game, and that's when things began to click.

"Two weeks later, we both met at a hockey game. We are both from Detroit and Red Wings fans," Bell recalled. "And we saw each other at the hockey game. Started to flirt. Left. And then a day after that I get a text that says, 'Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?' And I was like, 'Excuse me? You sound stimulating.'"

Bell went on to explain that she fell for The Ranch star's oddball sense of humor.

"That was my kind of person. I was like, 'Okay, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies,'" she said.

Bell's voice can now be heard in Disney's Frozen 2. The next episode of The Good Place airs on NBC Thursday, Jan. 9.

Photo credit: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images