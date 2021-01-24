Kristen Bell Admits to 'Struggling' for the Past 2 Weeks in Bare-Faced Photo

✖

Kristen Bell bared a piece of her heart in her latest social media post. On Tuesday, the actor posted a photo of herself without makeup to share a very honest message. Alongside the bare-faced snap, she told her fans on Instagram that she's been "struggling" lately.

Bell noted that she's been struggling for the past two weeks. As for the reason behind the actor's struggles, she wrote that she wasn't entirely sure why she's been feeling this way. But, she also shared that she's been struggling for "ALL" the reasons nonetheless. Even though Bell has been in a tough place lately, she urged her followers to do the "right thing" and be kind to themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell)

The Good Place star wrote: "I've been struggling the last 2 weeks, for who-knows-why-slash-ALL-the-reasons. Today I finally got back on the treadmill, figuratively and literally. And I'm proud. "Good job, [Kristen]' I said to myself. To anyone who's been feeling the same, you can do it. Just do the next right thing. I love u. Xo." She ended her message by including a couple of appropriate hashtags for mental health and mental health awareness.

Toward the end of 2020, Bell dealt with a majorly serious situation as her husband, Dax Shepard, relapsed. Shepard shared on social media that he had relapsed with prescription medication after 16 years of sobriety. During Bell's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October, she opened up about her partner's battle with addiction.

"I mean look, everybody's up against their own demons. Sometimes it's anxiety and depression, sometimes it's substance abuse," Bell explained. "The thing I love most about Dax is A) that he was able to tell me and tell us and say we need a different plan." She continued to tell Ellen DeGeneres that the couple has a new plan in place when it comes to Shepard taking painkillers (he has prescribed the medication after a series of injuries from playing extreme sports).

Bell added, "If he has to take medication, for any reason, I have to administer it. But he was like, 'So, we need a stronger plan. I was faltering and I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.'" While Shepard relapsed at the end of 2020, Bell shared that she is confident that her husband will be able to grow from the experience.

"One of the main reasons I love him is he's also addicted to growth," the actor noted. "He's addicted to evolving. And he was like, I don't want to risk this family and I did, so let's put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again. We're going back to therapy. I love that he's addicted to growth and I will continue to stand by him because he's very, very worth it."