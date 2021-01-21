Kristen Bell Reveals She and Dax Shepard Returned to Therapy for 'Brush-up'

✖

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard are once again showing their fans why they are one of Hollywood's cutest couples! Bell, who's been candid about their relationship in the past, is opening up once again admitting to fans that she and Shepard went back to therapy. Naturally, the pandemic has put a strain on a lot of people, but the Good Place star says that when it all started in 2020, they were already at a place where they needed a little "brush up" on therapy to get them back on track, and it worked.

"We've learned everything about each other because we haven't been able to leave!" she told PEOPLE. "Everyone's proclivities are kind of bubbling over because we're all caged in with each other." She then added how therapy is their go-to every couple of years and it always seems to help, and this time was no different. "Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up. Every couple of years, we're like, 'We're being very antagonistic towards each other,' and we don't want that."

She continued, "We go back to therapy and figure out what I'm not doing that's best for you and what you're not doing that's best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better. It's been incredibly helpful." Recently, the former Punk'd star relapsed after 16 years of sobriety with prescription pain medication. Although he kept his relapse from wife Bell, he said he felt so bad that it all eventually came to surface. Despite his relapse and despite keeping the news from her, Bell opened up about how proud she is of her husband and how she's not going anywhere and will remain by his side.

"One of the main reasons I love him is he's also addicted to growth. He's addicted to evolving. And he was like, 'I don't want to risk this family and I did, so let's put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.' We're going back to therapy. I love that he's addicted to growth and I will continue to stand by him because he's very, very worth it." The sweet pair have continued to allow their fans in on more intimate discussions by revealing so much; however, that's one of fans' favorite things about them is they don't hide their imperfections and they aren't afraid to tell the world what's really going on.