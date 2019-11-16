Kristen Bell Has a Foolproof Method to Stop Her Kids From Spilling ‘Frozen 2’ Spoilers

Kristen Bell’s daughters already know what they’ll see in Frozen 2 when it arrives in a few weeks. Bell admitted as much during an interview on SiriusXM on Wednesday, saying she felt like being a cool mom for a moment.

This seems like a bad idea given the growing power of Disney and its efforts to keep its content under wraps until they want you to see it. But Bell had that covered with her cunning and slightly sinister idea.

“They were excited and then it occurred to me that I was in breach of my contract and I’m thankful now that it’s out that I can no longer get sued by Disney, because I said to them it’s very important that you not tell anyone at school,” Bell said during the interview according to PEOPLE.

And to ensure the secrets would stay safe, she told her girls that all of their teeth would fall out if they “spilled the beans.”

Bell’s co-star Idina Menzel was part of the interview and commended the actress for her crafty thinking.

“That’s really good parenting,” Menzel told Bell.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like her efforts worked fully on the children.

“They kind of brushed it off,” Bell said. “I think they were like, ‘Yeah, right.’ And then they saw the smile on my face and I was like, ‘no they are, they’re all going to fall out.’”

Bell has already revealed that her daughters were in the know during past interviews. PEOPLE points out an October interview they did with Bell where she pointed out that her daughters were “excited” for the animated sequel.

“They also already know the whole plot line and all the songs, and I have yet to make them sign an NDA, so I could be screwed because they’re pretty chatty,” Bell added.

PEOPLE adds that Bell has known the songs for the sequel for a few years at this point, so it isn’t too much of a surprise her kids would know them too.

“I’ve been singing them the songs for a couple years now because we’ve been working on it for two and a half years,” the actress said. “They are very excited even though they know everything that happens. They were not as into Frozen one, they were only into Elsa and Anna because their friends were, but I think they’re going to be into Frozen 2.”

Frozen 2 will be in theaters on Nov. 22.