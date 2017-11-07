Kris Jenner Thanks Khloé Kardashian for Obscene Birthday Balloons

Kris Jenner may be newly 62, but she’s young at heart. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager delighted over some obscene birthday balloons bought for her by daughter Khloé Kardashian and the rumored father of her child NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Jenner, who turned 62 Sunday, posted a photo of gold letter balloons spelling out “HAPPY F–KING BIRTHDAY MOM” on the day after her birthday.

“At the end of the day, they really do love me!!!!!” she captioned the photo. “Thank you @khloekardashian and @realtristan13 for loving me in your own special and precious way!!! I love you so so much my bunny and amazing Tristan!!!”

She then went on to call herself and Kardashian “#motherdaughtergoals” while referring to Kardashian and Thompson as the “#perfectcouple.”

Kardashian is rumored to be pregnant with Thompson’s child, but has yet to confirm the news.

Jenner has been incredibly supportive of the couple’s relationship, saying she’s “over the moon” for the youngest Kardashian daughter, even if the romance has her spending most of her time in Cleveland, Ohio.

“We love Tristan so much, and she’s so happy, and she’s been through so much,” Jenner told Entertainment Tonight recently.

“Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American — that’s her passion,” the famous mom said. “On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She’s really happy.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!