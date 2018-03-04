Kris Jenner Shows Her Support for Ryan Seacrest Ahead of Oscars Red Carpet

Kris Jenner is standing by Ryan Seacrest amid allegations that he sexually harassed and assaulted his former stylist.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager posted a message of support for her friend just ahead of the 2018 Oscar red carpet, which many in and out of Hollywood suggested should be Seacrest-free in the era of #MeToo.

“Oscar Sunday wouldn’t be the same without you [Ryan Seacrest] [Giuliana Rancic]!!” Jenner wrote alongside a photo of her and Seacrest, “Can’t WAIT to watch you on the Red Carpet tonight!! I look forward to this night every year! I’m so proud of you!!”

She added hashtags like, “BFF” and “beautiful heart” in addition to the standard tags for the Oscars.

The E! host has been accused of repeatedly harassing and even assaulting his former stylist, Suzie Hardy. Hardy claims she lost her job at E! after reporting the incidents through human resources and the proper channels.

Hardy claimed to Variety last week that in her time working with Seacrest that he grinded his erect penis against her while wearing only underwear, groped her vagina and once slapped her buttock so hard that it left a large welt, visible hours later.

An independent investigator hired by E! said that there was not enough evidence to support Hardy’s claim.

Fans immediately took to social media to criticize Jenner’s supporting statement.

mom no……. pic.twitter.com/O9VbmQfibv — head bi in charge (@mgaywatson) March 4, 2018

How much is E! paying you to say this lol — King Wilshere (@YoungeArsenal) March 4, 2018

Of course. Because money always matters more than decency. Hollywood, Washington—makes no difference. — (((Maggie))) (@maggieogs) March 4, 2018

Others defended Jenner, saying Seacrest hadn’t been convicted of anything yet.

Until facts come out stay neutral. There are some people jumping on the bandwagon without facts. Where is the list of women coming out the woodwork for this guy. Not even sure if he is pitch for a specific team. Let the facts come out..then be a critic. — LaTreiceg (@treice255) March 4, 2018

Maybe he is actually innocent? Has any of you thought about that!! — 🎀Clare🎀 (@ClareBitkay) March 4, 2018