Kris Jenner Offers up Her Prayers for 2018

Kris Jenner is sending up prayers for 2018 after an eventful year for her family.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch shared her top nine moments on Instagram with fans Sunday, showing off daughter Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy reveal among other major moments in the 62-year-old’s 2017.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you to everyone who’s been there for me and my family,” she captioned the collage alongside the hashtag, “the family that prays together.”

“You guys are amazing! Wishing you a Happy New Year and praying for Health Peace and Joy for 2018,” she continued.

She later posted a video showing a clock wiping out negative things like anxiety and darkness in 2017 and replacing them with positive things like peace and success.

“Happy New Year everyone!! Wishing you love and blessings!!!” she captioned the inspirational video.

The E! reality star has a lot to be grateful for this year. Not only is Khloé expecting her first child with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson, daughter Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate.

Daughter Kylie Jenner is also rumored to be pregnant, but has not addressed speculation at this point.

In non-pregnancy news, the KarJenner Krew had plenty to celebrate in 2017 as well.

The family re-signed with E! network in October for five more seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The reality star family will be making $30 million per season, which brings the grand total for their new deal to $150 million.

Daughter Kendall Jenner was also named the highest-paid model in the world by Forbes, raking in $22 million, according to The Daily Mail.

Jenner’s new placement knocks Gisele Bündchen down to number two, as she pocketed a reported $17.5 Million. The supermodel had been the number one spot holder since 2002.

Photo credit: Getty / Robin Marchant