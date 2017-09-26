Kris Jenner Reportedly Trying to Show Kylie’s Pregnancy on ‘KUWTK’

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant, and mom Kris Jenner is reportedly already planning a course of action for her daughter’s pregnancy journey.

“Kris is excited right now and has already started processing how she is going to make money off Kylie’s pregnancy and the birth of her first child,” a Kardashian family insider told Radar Online. “She obviously wants to document the entire thing to use the footage for an upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition, Kris is reportedly doing what she can to make sure Kylie’s cosmetics empire stays intact.

“Kris is just trying to control what she can and make sure no one forgets Kylie is also a businesswoman,” an insider told People. “She wants to set Kylie Cosmetics up to sell.”

The source explained that the momager doesn’t want her daughter’s reputation as a businesswoman to be affected by her pregnancy.

“Kylie has worked so hard to build that empire,” the source said. “Kris doesn’t want to see the pregnancy affect how that is perceived.”

“Of course, Kris will support Kylie being a mom,” the insider added. “But she is still adjusting to the surprise news.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Vivien Killilea