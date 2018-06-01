Kris Jenner Reveals Khloe Kardashian Is Moving Back to Los Angeles ‘for Good’

After Khloé Kardashian gave birth to daughter True Thompson in Cleveland on April 12, speculation instantly began as to when the reality star would make her way home to Los Angeles with her daughter. According to mom Kris Jenner, that move will happen “soon.”

“She’ll be home soon, so it’s really great,” Jenner told Us Weekly at the American Woman premiere at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Thursday, May 31. When asked if Kardashian would returning for good, Jenner replied, “I think so! Yes!”

Jenner also offered an update on her daughter and granddaughter, saying, “Khloé is great! True is too. I’ve been FaceTiming with them for the past couple of weeks.”

Just before Kardashian gave birth, her boyfriend Tristan Thompson was hit with multiple cheating allegations, some of which were caught on camera. In the weeks that followed, speculation increased as to whether Kardashian would stay with Thompson, something the Good American’s brother-in-law Kanye West seemed to confirm in a line from his new EP YE.

On one track, West raps, “All these THOTs on Christian Mingle / That’s what almost got Tristan single,” with the “almost” seemingly indication that Kardashian is still with Thompson.

The 33-year-old also clapped back at one fan who questioned her relationship on Twitter. The user’s tweet read, “[Khloé] will be over all of this and feeling salty for her super passive IG posts. She’s just in the stage of ‘but I love him!’ Until then let her pretend he’s changed and they’ll be a happy family.”

Kardashian soon responded, writing, “Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about. And you’re assuming you know my feelings. Assuming anything is anything but wisdom.”

After True’s birth, there was also speculation that Kardashian would remain in Cleveland, something Jenner seems to have shut down with her comment.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Kardashian had been planning on staying in Cleveland for some time when she arrived there near the end of her pregnancy.

“Khloé shipped everything to Cleveland. She was fully moved in there,” the source said. “She was planning on raising the baby there full time and making that her and her daughter’s home.”

