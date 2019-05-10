See Kris Jenner’s Face After She Learns on ‘Ellen’ That Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Went Into Labor

This week, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s surrogate went into labor with their fourth child, with Kourtney Kardashian surprising mom Kris Jenner with the news during a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, May 9.

Jenner was being interviewed by host Ellen DeGeneres when the surprise went down, with the host telling the momager, “You know I like surprising you” before introducing Kourtney and six of Jenner’s grandchildren — Kourtney’s children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, and Kim’s kids, North, Saint and Chicago.

After DeGeneres noted that “Kim was supposed to be here,” Kourtney shared, “So, my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labor, so she’s at the hospital.”

I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/7SzHA2sahM — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 10, 2019

A shocked Jenner exclaimed, “No!” adding, “What are we doing sitting here? Come on Ellen! Fire up the car!”

“Who’s with her?” Jenner then asked her daughter, to which she didn’t receive a response.

The original plan had been for Kim to surprise Jenner, but Kim’s surrogate going into labor meant that the KKW Beauty founder had somewhere else to be.

“We had to keep it quiet,” DeGeneres explained. “But yes, that’s why she’s not here.”

“Nobody knows,” Kourtney added. “Everyone in the audience, don’t tell.”

Kim and West’s baby boy will be their fourth child, joining siblings North, Saint and Chicago, the latter of whom was also born via surrogate. Kim recently discussed her upcoming arrival with Entertainment Tonight, sharing she feels a bit different this time around.

“It’s a different experience for sure, this situation is different,” she said. “I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship. I really trust her and I definitely see, like, the first time that I went through it, I was a little bit more anxious, and texting more and calling more, and I feel like my surrogate this time around, really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her.”

“So, I feel really calm and at ease,” she added. “I don’t know if it’s a fourth kid thing or, we’ve been through the surrogacy before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go.”

Kim’s little one will be Jenner’s tenth grandchild, joining Kim’s older children, Kourtney’s kids, Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter, True, Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi, and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream.

