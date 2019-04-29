Kris Jenner Reveals Adorable Bathtime Video of Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True

Along with being the ultimate momager, Kris Jenner is also a doting grandmother to her multiple grandchildren, one of whom is Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson.

Over the weekend, Jenner used Instagram to share a classic grandma moment, posting a video of baby True taking a bath in a sink, as many babies have been known to do.

In the clip, the 1-year-old happily splashes in the stream of water running from the faucet, giggling and showing off her growing teeth.

"This is my Saturday mood .... and my heart... this is one happy girl!!" Kardashian captioned the moment. "[Khloe Kardashian] you are truly blessed!!! [love] [family] [true] [my baby bunny]."

Jenner's friends and family clearly loved the video, with daughter Kylie Jenner commenting, "Happiest baby ever."

"Bliss. You deserve it all," Selma Blair wrote, while Christie Brinkley commented, "Oh the pure JOY! Such Uplifting Beauty to Behold!"

Kardashian shares True with ex Tristan Thompson, who was recently accused of cheating on the reality star with Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods. On Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian addressed Thompson's cheating during a family trip to Bali, opening up in an on-camera interview after speaking with a palm reader who told her, "What happened in the past, you're kind of feeling uncomfortable, angry. You cannot forgive that. Sometimes you don't trust the person that you're with now."

"Ever since what's happened with Tristan and I, nobody knows I fight an inner battle with myself in regards to what is the best thing to do for my relationship and for me," she said, later adding, "It's hard to, you know, gain the trust back. You wonder like will it ever be the same. Will you ever really get back to where you were prior to this whole cheating scandal. So I'm really just trying to re-evaluate what is important to me and really make the right decision."

She also discussed the situation with sisters, "Basically that Tristan is a cheater and I can't figure out what to do and I fight all the time with myself going back and forth."

After Thompson reportedly cheated on Kardashian with Woods, Kardashian split with the NBA player for good.

Photo Credit: Getty / Roy Rochlin