Kris Jenner Bans Kardashian Family From Appearing on Wendy Williams’ Show

You won’t be seeing any Kardashians on The Wendy Williams show anytime soon.

After the controversial talk show host laid into both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in the last week alone, momager Kris Jenner has allegedly banned the KarJenner clan from ever appearing on the show, HollywoodLife.com reports.

“Kris is beyond angry at Wendy,” an insider source told the publication. “There was a time when they were on good terms but not anymore. Wendy is dead to Kris, she’s dead to the whole family.”

The insider continued, “Kris has put a lifelong ban on them ever appearing on Wendy’s show or anything she’s affiliated with. And they’re taking it a step further and asking all their friends to boycott her show as well. They would love to see her cancelled and off the air. This is war.”

The Kardashian family and Williams weren’t always at odds. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian appeared on the show in 2011 to promote their spin-off Kim & Kourtney Take New York, and Kourtney returned the following year to promote their Hamptons spin-off.

But recently, Williams has not been kind to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family.

In Janaury, the host asserted that pregnant Kylie had been abandoned by boyfriend Travis Scott, a claim proven false when the 20-year-old announced Sunday that Scott had been by her side on Feb. 1 when she gave birth to daughter Stormi.

“Please, that was a split and run, in my mind,” Williams said of the relationship a month prior. “Like, the condom split, she took the test and was probably like, ‘Oh my god, what do I do now? Travis!’ He’s like, ‘No, I’m a rock star. You got plenty of money on your own, figure it out … I’ll pay child support from afar.’”

She then slammed Kylie for the plastic surgery the Kylie Cosmetics founder has allegedly gotten, but denied.

“She’s only 20, you know what I mean. Remember when you were 20, you didn’t want anything to do with a baby,” she continued, before adding that Jenner’s 20 “is like 35.”

“She grew up on TV in front of us. She’s got the mid-crisis makeover already. Let me tell you something, you can do whatever you want to yourself, but the baby is still going to look like the old you,” Williams added, “Just saying.”

At the end of January, Williams took on Kim after the KKW Beauty CEO posted a series of racy photos soon after welcoming daughter Chicago West with husband Kanye West on Jan. 15.

“Kim it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and evil conversation,” Williams began, referring to Kardashian’s husband Kanye West. “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

She continued:”Kanye makes money, Kim makes more, why are you still doing this? It’s not even about the mother thing, forget the mother thing, because a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, she’s a mother.’ It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore.”

She added, “That would be like Cardi B returning to the pole on a Saturday night or something like that. There were a lot of racy pictures; We saw full boob… sure she has a beautiful body, but so what. Between taking filtered selfies and the 25 hours it probably took to braid your hair that way.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@thewendyshow