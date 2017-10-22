Kris Jenner’s Throwback Photo in Honor of Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Is Perfect

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian has been feeling the birthday love all weekend long, receiving some very heartwarming messages from her family members, including mother, Kris Jenner.

Happy birthday to my beauty @kimkardashian!! You are beautiful inside and out, the most loving mommy and wife, incredible business woman and loyal friend. You are such a blessing, and I am grateful to God for giving me you as a daughter. I love you! Mommy. Xo #ProudMama #HappyBirthdayKim A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

On Saturday, Jenner took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message to her daughter, Kardashian who celebrated her 37th birthday. Jenner, who is the mother of six, had nothing but praise for her beloved daughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy birthday to my beauty [Kim Kardashian],” the 61-year-old wrote alongside a throwback of herself with Kardashian. “You are beautiful inside and out, the most loving mommy and wife, incredible business woman and loyal friend. You are such a blessing, and I am grateful to God for giving me you as a daughter. I love you! Mommy. Xo.”

Up Next: Kim Kardashian’s Family and Friends Share Sweet Birthday Messages

She concluded her message with the hashtag, “proud mama.”

Jenner has a lot to be proud about when it comes to her world famous daughter. Kardashian, who is married to Kanye West, has two children and will be expecting her third via surrogacy in 2018.

The newly-crowned 37-year-old took to social media on Saturday evening to share her gratitude and thanks to everyone for sharing their birthday wishes with an image of rose quartz, which is a precious stone of the heart and symbolizes compassion, peace, tenderness and love.

“Thank you everyone for all of the love [and] light this year on my birthday! I love seeing all of your messages, they make me so happy. I love you!”