Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Jump for Joy in Front of Portrait of Aunt Khloé

Kourtney Kardashian’s kids look like they’re having a ball jumping around and playing in the latest video posted by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians mom, but some fans are disturbed over the art in the background of their good time.

yep, that’s auntie koko in the bg A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 9, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

In the video, 5-year-old Penelope jumps from a massive sofa onto a plush ramp, while 7-year-old Mason waits his turn nearby.

In the background is a large nude painting of their aunt Khloé Kardashian laying in a strategic yet seductive position.

“Yep, that’s auntie koko in the bg,” Kourtney captioned the video.

Some fans thought having the nude painting right there was a little creepy.

“Why would you let your kids see that??” a commenter asked.

“That photo in the [background] is disturbing, tacky and unnecessary,” another added.

Others thought it was good to teach children not to be ashamed of their bodies.

“I’m gonna assume you guys are teaching all of your kids to respect the human body for its real purposes and not to be embarrassed by it,” one person commented.

“I so wish I had done this when I was in my 30s and my body was on point. I think it is very well done. Complete appreciation for the beauty of the human body,” another added.

