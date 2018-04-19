Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Wished Her the Happiest Birthday Yet

Kourtney Kardashian is ringing in her 39th year surrounded by the love of her family.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality celebrated her birthday on April 18 surrounded by son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 5, and son Reign, 3, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

The kids (with the help of an adult) not only decorated their home with giant metallic balloons reading, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM,” but they also helped orchestrate what may be the cutest rendition of the birthday song ever.

All of this was documented on Kardashians’ social media, and preserved by fans on Instagram.

They weren’t the only KarJenners to wish Kourtney a happy 39th.

Mom Kris Jenner shared a precious throwback of her oldest as a little girl Wednesday, captioning it, “”Happy birthday [Kourtney Kardashian]!!!! My first born, my gift from God, my amazing precious blessing!! You have given me so much joy and love and beautiful immeasurable experiences and memories since the day you were born and I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your mom. I’m so proud of you… you are the most amazing mom, sister, auntie and daughter and I love you with all of my heart forever and ever.”

Sister Khloé Kardashian, who just gave birth to baby True Thompson less than a week ago, also shared her sisterly love on Instagram, posting a slideshow of some of their best — and silliest — moments together.

“Happy birthday [Kourtney Kardashian]!!!!” she captioned the slideshow. “In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can’t imagine life without you! Have the best birthday!! You deserve everything and more! Forever and always I love you!!!”

Little sister Kim Kardashian also shared a birthday message alongside a photo from their recent sister vacay to Turks and Caicos.

“Happy Birthday to my friend I’ve had the longest in my life!” she wrote. “Wouldn’t know what to do without you! Have the best birthday ever!!!!”

Sister Kylie Jenner celebrated the day as only the makeup maven could — by announcing the new KOURT X KYLIE collaboration of her Kylie Cosmetics to launch on April 24.

Kendall Jenner hasn’t weighed in on her sister’s birthday on social media just yet, but that doesn’t mean the supermodel wasn’t celebrating alongside big sis.

