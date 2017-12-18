Kourtney Kardashian Lights It up With New Beau in Instagram Photo

Kourtney Kardashian and new boyfriend Younes Bendjima are more public than ever, and the two spent an afternoon at The Broad museum in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 38-year-old reality star shared a snap of the two of them entranced in the popular Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors display.

The two looked casual and comfy in street clothes. Their relationship has reportedly heated up in recent months after they met in Paris in October 2016 and were first seen laying on the PDA in Europe in May.

Kardashian has introduced Bendjima, 24, to her family as well as her and ex Scott Disick‘s three kids (Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3).

“Younes has met her kids. Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney,” a source told PEOPLE.

The source also said that Bendjima is the “opposite” of Disick, who Kardashian dated for 10 years before splitting in 2015.

Bendjima will also reportedly spend the holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family at Kris Jenner’s famous Christmas Eve party.

“Younes will be in L.A. for Christmas and is invited to celebrate with Kourtney’s family.” the source said.

Kardashian has also reportedly been using her star power to help Bendjima start a business.

A source close to the situation revealed to Radar Online that in early December, Kardashian reached out to a high-profile realtor in Los Angeles, California so that she could line up some buildings for herself and Bendjima, a model and former boxer, to check out.

“He was shown a possible location on Fairfax, mid-city, which he liked,” the source said. “The place will serve Algerian food and she plans to trot all the Kardashian clan in there to make it the hot new thing when it opens.“

“Kourtney wants this guy to have a real business going instead of relying on just modeling,” the source explained of why Kardashian is avidly helping Bendjima break into the new career direction.

“He was friends with our friends,” Kardashian said of Bendjima during a November Keeping Up With The Kardashian episode. “He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk. Once I said that, he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.’”