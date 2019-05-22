Kourtney Kardashian Laughs off Wardrobe Malfunction With Well-Placed Emoji

Kourtney Kardashian showed a little more skin than she meant to in a recent photo, but simply covered herself with an emoji before posting it to Instagram.

Kardashian was caught in some candid shots at the launch party for Kylie Jenner‘s new skincare collection, Kylie Skin this week. One photo showed a view up her shiny pink dress, but that did not phase Kardashian. she still posted the picture, pasting a sparkly pink heart emoji over her groin.

“Love me,” the reality star wrote in the caption.

Although everything around Kardashian was also pink, fans did not fail to notice the emoji. Many laughed at the hasty measure, feeling it was perfectly in line with Kardashian’s relaxed demeanor.

“The heart emoji hahahaha,” one fan commented.

“Kourtney you’re killing it,” added another.

“Move that heart real quick I’m tryna see something,” a third person joked.

The photo featured Kardashian posing with Stephanie Shepherd, former assistant to her sister Kim Kardashian. The two were perched on a bed covered in stuffed animals, including a massive pink and white teddy bear. Kardashian clutched a stuffed pink unicorn to her side, and both wore soft pink colors.

Other photos showed Kardashian and her family together at the event, all clad in pink. Jenner, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, wore a strapless pink mini dress with panels cut out in the sides, while Kim Kardashian wore a skintight pink dress with long sleeves and a high collar. Khloe kardashian wore a pink bodysuit, and momager Kris Jenner wore a flowing pink robe.

The only sister missing was Kendall Jenner, who was busy at the Cannes Film Festival. The famous family came out in full force to support its youngest sister’s new endeavor in her growing make-up empire. Kylie Skin officially launched on Wednesday with six main products, meant for every skin type.

“Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics,” Jenner explained on Instagram. “I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe I’m finally announcing!”

“Building my makeup line from the ground-up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company!” she went on. “Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc. separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys!”