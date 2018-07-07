Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Blows a Kiss in Adorable New Photo

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima have been enjoying their family summer getaway in Italy over the past few weeks, and from the looks of it, her 3-year-old is showing his love.

Kardashian posted a photo of her youngest, Reign to her Instagram page, showing him wearing a pair of her sunglasses and blowing a kiss at the camera.

(Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardashian)

"Biscottino," the mother of three wrote in the caption, which Italian translates in Italian to "little cookie."

And while Kardashian has shared plenty of snapshots, the mom-of-three took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share footage of Reign sitting next to his mother on a boat, while brushing his long hair out of his face.

Kardashian and Bendjima's vacation has reportedly including staying at a penthouse suite at the Capri Palace hotel along the beach in Capri, Italy.

The Kardashian family is currently gearing up for the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which premieres on the E! Network on Aug. 5.

Kardashian was heavily featured in the season's latest trailer, which dropped on Friday. One scene showed her in tears as she confronted her sisters Kim and Khloe, saying "I'm not going to be around people that bring me down on a daily basis."

Another scene saw Kim breaking the news to her other sisters that Kardashian "doesn't want to be a Kardashian anymore" as she's seen slamming the door and leaving a house.

Another storyline for the show will involve Kardashian's relationship with her ex Scott Disick. The two have three children together, including Reign, but have both moved on to new relationships.

A source at Us Weekly reported on Tuesday that Disick and his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie are moving in together after dating for nearly a year.

"She'll move into his house," the source said.

Elsewhere in Kardashian news, Khloe Kardashian revealed on her Snapchat that Friday would be her first day working again since giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson, in April. She admitted in one of the videos that she has anxiety over leaving her baby for the work day

"I don't know how I'm going to leave her all day tomorrow," Khloe said. "That's freaking me out. But, I gotta go back to work at some point."

"I don't know what to do 'cause I love our routine together," she continued, before mentioned her big sister. "Kourtney, I take back all the times I've made fun of you."