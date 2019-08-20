Kourtney Kardashian Slams Troll Who Says She’s Not a Working Mom

While Kourtney Kardashian enjoys family time on vacation in Idaho with her kids, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is also fending off accusations that she isn’t a working mom from trolls on social media. Monday, as Kardashian shared photos of friends and family golfing together, one follower took the chance to slam the reality personality for her lifestyle.

“Kourtney this is why ppl say u don’t work girl,” one person commented on the photos, earning a quick reply from Kardashian herself.

“Who says I am not a working mom?” the Poosh founder wrote. “Because I most definitely am. Working mom’s can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way [sic].”

In another comment, she continued, “We all have our priorities. So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest.”

She ended her slam with, “Travel diary coming soon on @poosh,” adding a crying laughing cat emoji while throwing in promotion for her lifestyle website.

Kourtney’s admittedly more relaxed attitude towards pursuing a brand has been a point of contention between her and sister Kim Kardashian, but in addition to filming the family’s hit reality show and founding her lifestyle site, the mother-of-three also manages to partner with companies like PrettyLittleThing, Kylie Cosmetics and Calvin Klein.

A source close to the family told E! News last year, “Kourtney is different from her sisters in the way where she doesn’t feel inclined to start businesses and focus her energy on work. She likes having collaborations with brands and her sister’s brands, but doesn’t care to have her own right now.”

With Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, at home, “She is cherishing the time with her kids while they are young,” the source added, “but I’m sure things will change as they get older.”

