Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles in Black Bathing Suit

Kourtney Kardashian has taken to Instagram to share a sizzling photo of herself in a black bathing suit and it is a reminder that summer is almost over.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

In the photo, Kardashian can be seen standing on a paddle boat out in the ocean, wearing the aforementioned one-black swimsuit with jewels lining the edges of it.

In another recent photo that Kardashian shared to Instagram, she and her sister Khloé Kardashian stand seaside, with the eldest sister rocking an all black outfit and showing her backside to the camera.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 27, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

Khloé is posed like a model, donning a headband and a fur coat with a pair of white high heels on.

Kardashian captioned the photo, “To one of my favorite people on this planet, sister wife best friend for life.” Many of her followers responded positively to the post about sisterhood.

One follower wrote, “I love the way you all do things together…wish i spent more time with my sis I’m so bad about that!”

Another said, “Your sister bond inspires me a lot. love you ladies.”

One user referred to the girls as “the female dream team.” However, a lot of people seemed to focus on whether or not Khloe’s coat was made of real fur.

“What r you wearing? R u wearing an animal or a bird? I hope not. You’ve plummeted in my estimations if you are. Please let it be Faux whatever it is,” wrote one follower.

“Oh no… oh no no. Real fur? I thought the kardashians were starting to change,” commented another. Maybe the most aggressive response, though, came from the user who wrote, “You and your fur are disgusting.”

There is actually no official confirmation at this time if the coat is real or faux fur.